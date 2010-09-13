Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 13, 2010
Blake Lively WHAT SHE WORE The Gossip Girl star chose a sequined Chanel sheath and matching Louboutins for the Toronto Film Festival premiere of The Town and the InStyle after-party.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! Blake Lively looked sultry in head-to-toe crimson. The vampy dress accented the beauty's curves with feather embellishment.
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes WHAT SHE WORE Mendes promoted The Other Guys in Paris sporting a ruffled and beaded Christian Dior dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and rings from Sutra and Le Vian.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker WHAT SHE WORE Parker sat front-row at the Diane von Furstenberg show in a romantic off-the-shoulder floral dress accessorized with lace-up sandals and a Halston Heritage mesh tote.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba WHAT SHE WORE Alba hit the Ralph Lauren Soho store on Fashion's Night Out in a beaded silver dress from Ralph Lauren Blue Label and edgy Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton WHAT SHE WORE Newton attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Vanishing On 7th Street in a fuchsia Stella McCartney dress with a paillette-covered skirt.
