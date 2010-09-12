Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 12, 2010
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE The actress went for an L.A. stroll in a polka-dot dress from Alexa Chung for Madewell, booties and a Miu Miu bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel Bilson made a stylish transition to fall by adding cold-weather-ready ankle boots to a flirty summer dress. Her brown quilted bag was the perfect seasonally appropriate finish.
September 12, 2010
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester rocked head-to-toe Chanel for the brand's N.Y.C. boutique opening.
September 12, 2010
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE For the brand's N.Y.C. boutique opening, Danes dressed down an iconic Chanel blazer with a pair of skinny jeans.
September 12, 2010
4. America FerreraWHAT SHE WORE Ferrera looked Hollywood glam for the American Film Festival premiere of Fair Game in Deauville, France; she accessorized a Malandrino sheath with Brian Atwood pumps, a Jimmy Choo clutch, Joan Hornig earrings and a diamond bangle from Dana Rebecca Designs.
September 12, 2010
5. Maggie GraceWHAT SHE WORE Grace sported a Christian Siriano print dress to the designer's Spring 2011 fashion show; she finished the look with Brian Atwood shoes.
Rachel Bilson
