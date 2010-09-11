Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 11, 2010
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The actress boarded a gondola at the Venice Film Festival in a crisp plaid dress and two-tone buckled heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams always gets it right! She contrasted her boyish crop with a waist-hugging retro-chic sundress. Towering platforms were a sexy finishing touch.
September 11, 2010
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham left her N.Y.C. hotel in a kelly green Goat shift and cork platform pumps.
September 11, 2010
3. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron arrived at LAX in skinny jeans topped by a gray crewneck; she accessorized with a khaki satchel, pointy-toe black pumps and oversize shades.
September 11, 2010
4. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays celebrated the second season of Glee in a teal tiered Tadashi Shoji cocktail dress, silver Jimmy Choo sandals and Neil Lane chandelier earrings.
September 11, 2010
5. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel celebrated the launch of Kate Spade's Twirl fragrance in indigo denim and a bow-neck blouse topped with House of Lavande jewelry.
