Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 9, 2010
1. Rebecca HallWHAT SHE WORE The up-and-comer attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Town in a Vionnet design, Roger Vivier satin sandals and a clutch and jewelry from Bulgari.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rebecca Hall is officially one to watch! The actress was radiant on the red carpet in a vibrant teal gown that highlighted her alabaster complexion. The dramatic design featured clever cutaway sleeves and a key-hole neckline.
September 9, 2010
2. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Ripa strutted her stuff on behalf of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and Electrolux in a flouncy petal pink dress and matching heels.
September 9, 2010
3. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood launched Olay's Challenge What's Possible campaign in a pale blush Stella McCartney design with bronze satin Lanvin pumps.
September 9, 2010
4. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton party-hopped during Fashion's Night Out in London rocking an organza and lace ultra-minidress from Stella McCartney.
September 9, 2010
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE For Fashion's Night Out in London, Paltrow hit pal Stella McCartney's shop in a top and trousers by the designer; she accessorized with diamonds and four-button booties.
