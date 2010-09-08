Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 8, 2010
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE The Gossip Girl star took in Fashion's Night Out: The Show sporting a vibrant Marchesa design and Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Blake Lively brought it to New York Fashion Week! She rivaled the runway in an intricately beaded cadmium minidress that was the perfect complement to her naturally spectacular long limbs.
September 8, 2010
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman hit the Cinema Society and J.Crew-sponsored premiere of The Romantics in a sexy two-tone gray minidress and ASOS suede pumps, topped with glittering Bulgari diamonds.
September 8, 2010
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele celebrated the second season of Glee in a lace Erdem minidress and satin peep-toes.
September 8, 2010
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung paired a delicate tiered Valentino Haute Couture dress with space-age Chanel booties for the 2010 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.
September 8, 2010
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron attended Fox's Glee premiere and party in an embroidered lemon Carolina Herrera dress, Neil Lane jewelry and Louboutin heels.
