Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 7, 2010
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of Meek's Cutoff in a Jason Wu design, Bulgari gems and a Cecelia clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams can make even a gown look gamine! She complemented her boyish pixie with a youthful covered-up design with a simple bow-bedecked neckline.
September 7, 2010
2. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE For the Venice Film Festival premiere of Somewhere, Poesy dressed down her blush-pink Louis Vuitton top with a denim circle skirt and finished the look with LV accessories.
September 7, 2010
3. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Showing support for her friend, Longoria Parker dined out in a pale gray Victoria Beckham sheath and Salvatore Ferragamo sandals.
September 7, 2010
4. America FerreraWHAT SHE WORE For a Dry Land event at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, Ferrera played up her small waist with a belted royal blue dress from Black Halo; she accessorized with gold Brian Atwood pumps and Dana Rebecca Designs diamond jewelry.
September 7, 2010
5. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton looked sleek for the London premiere of Tamara Drewe in a strapless Gucci column gown.
Michelle Williams
