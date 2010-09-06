WHAT SHE WORE The model/designer hit the London launch of the Levi's Curve ID collection in a short-sleeve sweater and leather skirt accented with peep-toe booties and a leopard print bag.



WHY WE LOVE IT The perpetually cool Alexa Chung always inspires us with her mix mastery! She played with texture, adding a chunky knit to a sleek leather mini for the perfect transitional look.