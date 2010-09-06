Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 6, 2010
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE The model/designer hit the London launch of the Levi's Curve ID collection in a short-sleeve sweater and leather skirt accented with peep-toe booties and a leopard print bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT The perpetually cool Alexa Chung always inspires us with her mix mastery! She played with texture, adding a chunky knit to a sleek leather mini for the perfect transitional look.
September 6, 2010
2. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a peek-a-boo Yigal Azrouel LBD and Brian Atwood pumps.
September 6, 2010
3. Milla JovovichWHAT SHE WORE Jovovich rocked the Resident Evil: After Lifelife Tokyo press conference in leather leggings and a shredded tunic, accessorized with gold Jonathan Kelsey gladiators and a single, shoulder-dusting earring.
September 6, 2010
4. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry attended a Hamptons benefit for The Jenesse Center in a leather-trimmed jersey goddess dress and ankle-strap sandals.
September 6, 2010
5. Kourtney KardashianWHAT SHE WORE For the 90210 Beverly Hills Celebration at the Taste of Beverly Hills, Kardashian added a bold red quilted clutch to a black and white tiered minidress and Louboutin heels.
