Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 5, 2010
1. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE The City lead chose a tiered Blu Moon dress and a Rebecca Minkoff bag for the OK! Magazine 5th Anniversary party in Los Angeles.
WHY WE LOVE IT What better way to celebrate the last days of summer than with flowing locks and a flowing sundress? Whitney Port added a little modern-day edge to her sunny hippie chick look with a studded bag.
-
September 5, 2010
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz dined out in Manhattan rocking a little black mini-sheath and satin Jimmy Choo booties.
-
September 5, 2010
3. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE For a visit to New York City, Barrymore belted a long draped skirt over a denim Current/Elliott button-down; she finished the look with a chunky Samantha Wills ring, Ray-Ban aviators and a single feather earring.
-
September 5, 2010
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Letterman in Yigal Azrouel tapered trousers and a cropped leather jacket, accessorized with a House of Lavande necklace and triple-strap white Louboutins.
-
September 5, 2010
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo strolled through Manhattan in a washed silk shirtdress accented with an Hermes bag, ballet flats and Tom Ford shades.
September 5, 20101 of 5
Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE The City lead chose a tiered Blu Moon dress and a Rebecca Minkoff bag for the OK! Magazine 5th Anniversary party in Los Angeles.
WHY WE LOVE IT What better way to celebrate the last days of summer than with flowing locks and a flowing sundress? Whitney Port added a little modern-day edge to her sunny hippie chick look with a studded bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT What better way to celebrate the last days of summer than with flowing locks and a flowing sundress? Whitney Port added a little modern-day edge to her sunny hippie chick look with a studded bag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM