Look of the Day
September 4, 2010
1. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the HBO Emmys after-party in a shimmering Monique Lhuillier design and Etro gladiators.
WHY WE LOVE IT Now this is a modern-day goddess! Lake Bell updated the Grecian formula with a thigh-baring draped dress. She accented the metallic mini with pewter mesh sandals, a golden clutch and a punky studded bangle.
September 4, 2010
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne attended the BAFTA/L.A. TV Tea Party in a peek-a-boo Gucci sheath accessorized with burgundy patent heels and a Tunney suede clutch.
September 4, 2010
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE For a Venice Film Festival event in honor of Black Swan, Portman paired a plum pleated Miu Miu dress with nude satin Charles David platforms and a quilted Christian Dior clutch.
September 4, 2010
4. Katrina BowdenWHAT SHE WORE For the Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film pre-Emmys party, Bowden added barely-there satin sandals to her lavishly sequined Theia dress.
September 4, 2010
5. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry brought the ooh-la-la to the Eiffel Tower in a lace-trimmed black sweater and lingerie-inspired pencil skirt.
