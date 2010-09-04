WHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the HBO Emmys after-party in a shimmering Monique Lhuillier design and Etro gladiators.



WHY WE LOVE IT Now this is a modern-day goddess! Lake Bell updated the Grecian formula with a thigh-baring draped dress. She accented the metallic mini with pewter mesh sandals, a golden clutch and a punky studded bangle.