Look of the Day
-
September 3, 2010
Milla Jovovich
WHAT SHE WORE For the Tokyo premiere of Resident Evil: Afterlife, the actress added Swarovski crystal-studded Rene Caovilla platforms and a bejeweled minaudiere to a gold lurex tunic from Bodyamr.
WHY WE LOVE IT We can't look away from those legs! Milla Jovovich put the spotlight on her stems with a slouchy, sparkly ultra-mini. The loose silhouette balanced out the thigh-high hemline.
-
September 3, 2010
Jessica Stroup
WHAT SHE WORE Stroup chose a dramatically studded Givenchy LBD and Aldo heels for the 90210 Beverly Hills Celebration at the Taste of Beverly Hills.
-
September 3, 2010
Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE Portman hit the second day of the Venice Film Festival in an French knot embroidered Jason Wu shift and a clutch and heels from Christian Dior.
-
September 3, 2010
AnnaLynne McCord
WHAT SHE WORE McCord attended the 90210 Beverly Hills Celebration at the Taste of Beverly Hills in a little black Alice + Olivia dress, strappy heels and a dramatic silver snake chain and matching bracelet.
-
September 3, 2010
Jessica Lowndes
WHAT SHE WORE For the 90210 Beverly Hills Celebration at the Taste of Beverly Hills, Lowndes chose a gold satin Ronald Abdala dress that she accented with silver Sergio Rossi pumps, Coomi jewelry and a matching Arianne Tunney clutch.
