WHAT SHE WORE The actress promoted Machete at the Venice Film Festival in a Dolce & Gabbana dress, Michael Kors shoes and House of Lavande bangles.



WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to show skin to be smoking hot! A covered-up Jessica Alba brought the heat with a waist-flaunting feminine silhouette and dangerously strappy heels.



NEW: Play our Instant Stylist fashion game!