Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 1, 2010
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE The actress promoted Machete at the Venice Film Festival in a Dolce & Gabbana dress, Michael Kors shoes and House of Lavande bangles.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to show skin to be smoking hot! A covered-up Jessica Alba brought the heat with a waist-flaunting feminine silhouette and dangerously strappy heels.
-
September 1, 2010
2. Milla JovovichWHAT SHE WORE Jovovich launched her capsule clothing collection at Tokyo's Matsuya department store in a borrowed-from-the-boys three-piece suit and a floral ascot.
-
September 1, 2010
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones hit the HBO post-Emmys party in a print dress from Erdem accessorized with Coomi jewelry, satin Louboutin heels and a woven Bottega Veneta clutch.
-
September 1, 2010
4. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Deeley sparkled at the Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film pre-Emmys party in a '20s-inspired Jenny Packham shift and jeweled sandals.
-
September 1, 2010
5. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh hit the Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film pre-Emmys bash in a lace Stella McCartney top paired with a crimson Valentino pencil skirt; she finished the look with Anita Ko jewelry, a Chanel shoulder bag and nude Louboutins.
September 1, 20101 of 5
