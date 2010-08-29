Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 29, 2010
1. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE The actress left the Daily Show with Jon Stewart studios in a striped Alternative Apparel tee and military-style jacket over Ksubi jeans and YSL platform pumps; she accessorized with a Lucifer vir Honestus ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore was the picture of unstudied cool in bod-flaunting skinny jeans and an on-trend military jacket. The star added shape to the baggy piece by cinching it D.I.Y.-style with an oversize safety pin.
2. Kristin CavallariWHAT SHE WORE Cavallari took in the Jacob & Co. Emmy Fine Jewelry Collection in a pink snakeskin-print dress, nude sandals and a jaw-dropping pendant necklace.
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively shopped in N.Y.C. rocking a cornflower blue sundress, a Khirma Eliazov bag, Louboutin booties and Tiffany & Co. aviators.
4. Garcelle BeauvaisWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. preview of the Jacob & Co. Emmy Fine Jewelry Collection, Beauvais chose a sheer print dress with a beaded bow, matching peep-toes and a spectacular cocktail ring.
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson walked around West Hollywood in a ruffled blouse, Paige Denim shorts, Rag & Bone sandals and a Chloe bag.
