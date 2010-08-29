WHAT SHE WORE The actress left the Daily Show with Jon Stewart studios in a striped Alternative Apparel tee and military-style jacket over Ksubi jeans and YSL platform pumps; she accessorized with a Lucifer vir Honestus ring.



WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore was the picture of unstudied cool in bod-flaunting skinny jeans and an on-trend military jacket. The star added shape to the baggy piece by cinching it D.I.Y.-style with an oversize safety pin.