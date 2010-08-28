Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 28, 2010
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE The actress lunched in Los Angeles sporting a watercolor skirt, a spaghetti-strap top, beaded sandals and a brown leather bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Reese Witherspoon looked casually cute in a shoulder-baring tank and a light-as-air mini. Her brown accessories were the perfect complement to the floaty skirt's amber and chocolate print.
August 28, 2010
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba dressed up her slouchy jersey pants and plain black T-shirt with Surface to Air lattice sandals, a quilted bag, a House of Lavande necklace and a blue ikat scarf.
August 28, 2010
3. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson stepped out in London in a French Connection floral dress and a beaded cardigan over skinny trousers.
August 28, 2010
4. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones took an L.A. stroll in a fitted tee and cropped J Brand jeans accessorized with a straw fedora, a Prada satchel and red oxfords.
August 28, 2010
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson shopped in Hollywood rocking a sizzling red top from Market, Paige Denim short shorts and Gerard Darel shoes.
