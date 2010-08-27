WHAT SHE WORE The designer/reality star kicked off the The Kiss for a Cause Benefit at an L.A. Sephora store in a pearl and feather-bedecked Camilla and Marc design, a ring and earrings from Scott Mikolay, Lisa Stewart bangles and chain-strap Jimmy Choo heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT Whitney Port looked impossibly tall and slender in a micro-mini and bare legs. A bold-shouldered silhouette (complete with eye-catching embellishment) balanced out the sexy expanse of skin.