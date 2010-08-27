Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 27, 2010
1. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE The designer/reality star kicked off the The Kiss for a Cause Benefit at an L.A. Sephora store in a pearl and feather-bedecked Camilla and Marc design, a ring and earrings from Scott Mikolay, Lisa Stewart bangles and chain-strap Jimmy Choo heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Whitney Port looked impossibly tall and slender in a micro-mini and bare legs. A bold-shouldered silhouette (complete with eye-catching embellishment) balanced out the sexy expanse of skin.
2. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova hosted an N.Y.C. event celebrating her latest collection with Cole Haan in a mixed-print Suno minidress, peep-toe booties and a sleek purple velvet shoulder bag.
3. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker strolled into her Beso restaurant in a crimson bustier dress from Shoshanna, accessorized with nude sandals and a soft clutch.
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE For an event for Pied Nus Sur Les Limaces in France, Kruger added cutout Joie sandals to a beaded smock dress.
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung spun at a Mulberry party in Singapore rocking a peach button-down, trousers and a bag from the brand.
