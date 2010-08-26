Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 26, 2010
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Machete, the actress rocked a Balmain sequined minidress and cutout Louboutin booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Alba went all out in a fashion-forward number that didn't skimp on sex appeal (check out those legs!). She finished the look with black and gold bracelets that brought out the dress's eye-catching zigzag pattern.
-
August 26, 2010
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE For a Los Angeles Confidential event, Kardashian chose a beige and blush minidress (with a leather bodice!), Bavna earrings, a clear plastic bow belt and strappy silver sandals.
-
August 26, 2010
3. Christina ApplegateWHAT SHE WORE Applegate showed off her baby bump at The Late Show with David Letterman in a polka dot Valentino dress and Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels.
-
August 26, 2010
4. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon hosted the opening of Nordstrom's Santa Monica store in a slinky Missoni knit dress, Brian Atwood sandals and Loree Rodkin turquoise jewelry.
-
August 26, 2010
5. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE Barrymore dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a khaki green shirt layered over a daring purple mini; she finished the look with a Lucifer Vir Honestus ring and her favorite YSL suede pumps.
August 26, 20101 of 5
Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Machete, the actress rocked a Balmain sequined minidress and cutout Louboutin booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Alba went all out in a fashion-forward number that didn't skimp on sex appeal (check out those legs!). She finished the look with black and gold bracelets that brought out the dress's eye-catching zigzag pattern.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Alba went all out in a fashion-forward number that didn't skimp on sex appeal (check out those legs!). She finished the look with black and gold bracelets that brought out the dress's eye-catching zigzag pattern.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM