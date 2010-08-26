WHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Machete, the actress rocked a Balmain sequined minidress and cutout Louboutin booties.



WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Alba went all out in a fashion-forward number that didn't skimp on sex appeal (check out those legs!). She finished the look with black and gold bracelets that brought out the dress's eye-catching zigzag pattern.