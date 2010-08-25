Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 25, 2010
1. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE For a visit to the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Letterman, the Going the Distance star paired a Richard Chai top with Camilla and Marc trousers and accessorized with YSL pumps and a Samantha Wills snake ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore is on a roll! Once again, she drew all eyes to her long ombre locks in a sparkling gold and bronze shirt. Navy evening pants made a luxe alternative to her run of gorgeous dresses.
-
August 25, 2010
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry arrived at her N.Y.C. hotel in a pale pink rosette-embellished Zuhair Murad party dress, matching ankle-wrap heels and a Silly Bandz bracelet.
-
August 25, 2010
3. Leslie BibbWHAT SHE WORE For the Angel Awards in Los Angeles, Bibb added nude patent booties to a black lace illusion dress.
-
August 25, 2010
4. America FerreraWHAT SHE WORE Ferrera chose a tangerine Catherine Malandrino draped dress for the Miami premiere of The Dry Land; she accessorized the look with a chunky 3.1 Phillip Lim belt, Ippolita jewelry and patent peep-toes from Christian Louboutin.
-
August 25, 2010
5. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE At an N.Y.C. event for Evian's Baby on the Inside campaign, Sharapova dressed up a T-shirt with a double-breasted navy blazer, sequined shorts and velvet peep-toe booties.
