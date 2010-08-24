Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 24, 2010
1. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE She celebrated the L.A. premiere of Going the Distance in a Malandrino gown, a Balmain belt, YSL pumps and a Samantha Wills snake bracelet and ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore is always multitasking! The producer/director/actress chose a brocade gown that both reflected her golden glow and featured handy, no-clutch-required pockets.
August 24, 2010
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman rocked a tie-dye J. Crew bustier dress, a silver satin clutch and gray Aldo heels for the Going the Distance premiere.
August 24, 2010
3. Christina ApplegateWHAT SHE WORE For the Los Angeles debut of Going the Distance, Applegate did maternity style right in a formfitting Max Mara dress, blush suede Brian Atwood pumps, a Jimmy Choo clutch and Loree Rodkin gems.
August 24, 2010
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Going the Distance, Beckinsale chose a white Versace shift with polka-dot accents; she finished the look with black satin pumps, Baccarat jewelry and a cylinder clutch.
August 24, 2010
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams attended the Angel Awards in a tulip dress with a white bodice and print skirt; her accessories included a Bochic diamond ring and bold red Vince Camuto peep-toes.
