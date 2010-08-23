WHAT SHE WORE The Mad Men actress walked the red carpet at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a Christian Siriano design and BelaDora jewelry.



WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! Christina Hendricks made the most of her famous curves in a waist-cinching ballgown with a dramatic draped skirt. The not-so-basic-black number recalled high-glam styles of the '50s and '60s.