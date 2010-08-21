Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 21, 2010
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE The actress launched Valspar Paint's new Hi-Def Advanced Color System at Grand Central Station in skinny J Brand jeans and a sequin tank.
WHY WE LOVE IT Claire Danes looked luminous in a sparkling silver top that set off her natural glow. She completed the easy evening look with matching studded pumps.
-
August 21, 2010
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE For the Target Kaleidoscopic Fashion Spectacular at N.Y.C.'s Standard Hotel, Palermo topped a pair of leather shorts with a ruffled blouse and a striped top; she finished the look with a chunky cocktail ring, a Noir Jewelry studded bracelet and French Sole velvet flats.
-
August 21, 2010
3. Mary Elizabeth WinsteadWHAT SHE WORE Winstead attended the London premiere of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in a sheer blouse and ruched satin skirt by Christian Cota and silver Brian Atwood platforms.
-
August 21, 2010
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port hit the L.A. launch of Ruthie Davis shoes in a graphic print Blu Moon dress, Ruthie Davis spiked booties and a Rebecca Minkoff bag.
-
August 21, 2010
5. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie promoted Salt in Berlin sporting a curve-hugging teal sheath from Elie Saab.
August 21, 20101 of 5
Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE The actress launched Valspar Paint's new Hi-Def Advanced Color System at Grand Central Station in skinny J Brand jeans and a sequin tank.
WHY WE LOVE IT Claire Danes looked luminous in a sparkling silver top that set off her natural glow. She completed the easy evening look with matching studded pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Claire Danes looked luminous in a sparkling silver top that set off her natural glow. She completed the easy evening look with matching studded pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM