Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 19, 2010
1. Jessica SzohrWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Piranha 3D, the Gossip Girl actress accented her pleated fan dress from Marchesa Notte with a Bulgari ring, shimmery Aldo pumps and a matching Lauren Merkin clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Szohr looked fabulous in a flirty cocktail dress (a change from her signature edgy outfits)! Voluminous layers cinched by an obi-inspired belt created an ultra-feminine silhouette.
-
August 19, 2010
2. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie rocked all-black for the Berlin premiere of Salt; she accessorized her draped satin BCBG Max Azria Atelier gown with a Robert Procop necklace and Gucci shoes.
-
August 19, 2010
3. Katrina BowdenWHAT SHE WORE Bowden chose a summery tulip-print dress from Walter for the Target Kaleidoscope Fashion Spectacular at The Standard Hotel in New York City.
-
August 19, 2010
4. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick hit the London premiere of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in an off-the-shoulder Elise Overland minidress and two-tone metallic sandals.
-
August 19, 2010
5. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE For an evening out in London, Barrymore added a chunky chain necklace, Samantha Wills cocktail rings and Louboutin peep-toes to a black and red shift.
August 19, 20101 of 5
Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Piranha 3D, the Gossip Girl actress accented her pleated fan dress from Marchesa Notte with a Bulgari ring, shimmery Aldo pumps and a matching Lauren Merkin clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Szohr looked fabulous in a flirty cocktail dress (a change from her signature edgy outfits)! Voluminous layers cinched by an obi-inspired belt created an ultra-feminine silhouette.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Szohr looked fabulous in a flirty cocktail dress (a change from her signature edgy outfits)! Voluminous layers cinched by an obi-inspired belt created an ultra-feminine silhouette.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM