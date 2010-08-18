Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 18, 2010
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WOREAt the Parisian premiere of her movie Salt, Jolie sparkled in a pale, almost pearlescent Pamella Roland wrap-style dress, which she wore with satin Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.
WHY WE LOVE ITJolie tends to favor basic black, so it's fun to see her step outside of her comfort zone. A tres chic French-style updo completed the transformation.
2. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WOREThe Pretty Woman picked a patterned, long-sleeved shift dress by Dries Van Noten, which she wore with bright green wedges and Jamie Wolf earrings, for a Tokyo press conference to promote Eat Pray Love.
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORESims mixed jewelry from her own Grayce line with a bright orange peasant-style dress and a pair of nude pumps while celebrating HSN's birthday in Las Vegas.
4. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WOREIn Dublin to premiere Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, Kendrick paired a black miniskirt, jacket and heels with a pale patterned button-down.
5. Marissa MillerWHAT SHE WOREThe model looked California cool in a peach-toned Thayer shirtdress paired with nude, satin peep-toe pumps and lots of layered gold jewelry at InStyle's 9th annual Summer Soiree in Los Angeles.
