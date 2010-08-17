Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 17, 2010
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WOREAniston walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Switch in a two-toned strapless Lanvin dress, which she paired with nude sandals and a black Ferragamo maxi clutch.
WHY WE LOVE ITThis black-and-tan ensemble is sexy, yet easygoing. It's a perfect light look for a late-summer night-the detailing at the hip adds a bit of sophistication, while the abbreviated hemline showcases the star's famous gams.
August 17, 2010
2. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WOREAt the UK premiere of Salt, Jolie opted for a flowing, embellished floor-length gown by the designer Amanda Wakeley, which she wore with nude patent leather peep-toe platforms, specially designed for the star by Ferragamo.
August 17, 2010
3. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WOREThe model/actress/jewelry designer decorated her dark, studded satin dress with plenty of shining bracelets at the 33rd birthday of the Home Shopping Network in Las Vegas.
August 17, 2010
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WOREPinto sported a travel-friendly black-and-blue ensemble (including tights to fight chilly plane air and easily removable buckle flats) at London's Heathrow Airport.
August 17, 2010
5. Garcelle BeauvaisWHAT SHE WORE Beauvais matched a pretty, patterned one-shoulder dress with crisscross black flats and an armful of gold bangles at the 2nd Annual "Give and Get Fete" Benefitting Dress for Success at L.A.'s Soho House.
