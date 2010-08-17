WHAT SHE WOREAniston walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Switch in a two-toned strapless Lanvin dress, which she paired with nude sandals and a black Ferragamo maxi clutch.



WHY WE LOVE ITThis black-and-tan ensemble is sexy, yet easygoing. It's a perfect light look for a late-summer night-the detailing at the hip adds a bit of sophistication, while the abbreviated hemline showcases the star's famous gams.