Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 16, 2010
1. Dianna Agron
WHAT SHE WORE
At the 2010 Breakthrough of the Year awards in Los Angeles, the Glee star wore a multi-colored, strapless jacquard Carolina Herrera dress decorated with embroidered organza pinwheels and a purple satin ribbon belt. She finished the ensemble with a pair of pink python pumps from Carolina Herrera for Manolo Blahnik.
WHY WE LOVE IT
This flower-strewn sheath isn't exactly understated. But Agron made the ladylike look her own by pairing it with a loose, flowing half updo and quirky, purple-polished nails.
-
August 16, 2010
2. Jessica Stroup
WHAT SHE WORE
90210 actress Jessica Stroup was positively glowing at the Breakthrough of the Year Awards in a white, one-sleeved dress, which she wore with a pair of sky-high beige heels.
-
August 16, 2010
3. Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE
The Gossip Girl star showed lots of leg at the Breakthough of the Year awards, pairing a super-short black net Ruby Smallbone dress with a pair of matching peep-toe platforms.
-
August 16, 2010
4. AnnaLynne McCord
WHAT SHE WORE
Breakthrough Standout Performance Award-winner McCord stood out in a stunning olive green Herve Leger halter dress. Bronze heels and a high ponytail completed the ensemble.
-
August 16, 2010
5. America Ferrera
WHAT SHE WORE
Four-time Imagen Award-winner America attended the 25th annual ceremony in a stunning sea green Catherine Malandrino design with ruffled sleeves and a ruched bodice. She opted for siren red peep-toe pumps, a stylish improvement on the more-expected basic black, and finished the ensemble with C. Greene white-gold-and-diamond cuff bracelet and Kara Ackerman Designs diamond pave studs.
