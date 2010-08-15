Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 15, 2010
1. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hosted a Las Vegas pool party at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino Wet Republic pool in a tiered Yigal Azrouel design, a bold belt and woven sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Alice Cullen who? Ashley Greene embodied summer fun in a tan-boosting white tank dress and beige accessories.
August 15, 2010
2. Rihanna
WHAT SHE WORE
Rihanna took an N.Y.C. stroll in a Stella McCartney boyfriend blazer over a sheer striped tee and denim cutoffs; she accessorized with a silver bangle and Brian Atwood peep-toes.
August 15, 2010
3. Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
Mays glowed at the Teen Choice Awards in a brilliant yellow Mandalay dress, Brian Atwood sandals, a carved Raven Kauffman Couture clutch and a Tito Pedrini cocktail ring.
August 15, 2010
4. Kristin Cavallari
WHAT SHE WORE
Cavallari attended the Los Angeles launch of BlackBerry Torch in a slinky ruched ALC dress, a CC Skye bracelet and satin Louboutins.
August 15, 2010
5. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson shopped in L.A. rocking a classic Levi's jacket over floral Express shorts.
