Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 14, 2010
1. Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE
The Gossip Girl star added a studded Rebecca Minkoff bag, Topshop heels and oversize feather earrings to a button-down and a pair of skinny jeans for an N.Y.C. stroll.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Szohr looked sleek and summery in skintight white jeans and a pale blue oxford. She gave the simple outfit her own cool-girl spin with eye-catching accessories.
-
August 14, 2010
2. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudgens celebrated boyfriend Zac Efron's Details cover in a crochet Helmut Lang minidress and YSL platforms.
-
August 14, 2010
3. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick hit the Toronto premiere of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in a polka dot Marc Jacobs dress and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
August 14, 2010
4. Gwen Stefani
WHAT SHE WORE
Stefani is one stylish recycler! The fashion icon re-wore her 2003 Vivienne Westwood Grammys dress for a Marina Del Rey wedding.
-
August 14, 2010
5. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba traveled in style, rocking cargo pants with a studded twinset. She finished the look with stone bracelets from One of a Kind, an Yves Saint Laurent bag, Gerard Darel sandals and Escada shades.
August 14, 20101 of 5
Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE
The Gossip Girl star added a studded Rebecca Minkoff bag, Topshop heels and oversize feather earrings to a button-down and a pair of skinny jeans for an N.Y.C. stroll.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Szohr looked sleek and summery in skintight white jeans and a pale blue oxford. She gave the simple outfit her own cool-girl spin with eye-catching accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM