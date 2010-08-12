Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 12, 2010
1. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
The Glee star selected a Jenni Kayne outfit and patent Brian Atwood pumps for the L.A. launch of BlackBerry Torch.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Talk about a high note! Lea Michele added a silver jacquard skirt to a sheer top for a fresh, elegant look.
August 12, 2010
2. Christina Ricci
WHAT SHE WORE
Ricci paired a colorful print top with a Louis Vuitton pencil skirt for the L.A. launch of BlackBerry Torch.
August 12, 2010
3. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick chose an edgy Alice + Olivia LBD (with zip-in leather shoulder pads!) and cutout Botkier sandals for the BlackBerry Torch event in L.A.
August 12, 2010
4. Rashida Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
For the BlackBerry Torch launch party in Los Angeles, Jones topped a leather tulip skirt and tank with a boyfriend blazer and added feathered sandals, a stack of bangles and a vintage-inspired statement necklace.
August 12, 2010
5. Nikki Reed
WHAT SHE WORE
Reed hit the BlackBerry Torch launch in a pastel Sea leopard-print minidress and nude platform pumps.
