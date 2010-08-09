Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2010
1. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
The Glee star hit the Teen Choice Awards in a Naeem Khan sheath, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Irene Neuwirth rings and Christian Dior wedges.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lea Michele showed off her wild side (and her great legs!) in a slinky see-through dress embroidered in palm fronds. Leg-lengthening nude snakeskin sandals added to the exotic effect.
-
August 9, 2010
2. Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Teen Choice Awards, Meester contrasted her dark locks with an ivory lace Emilio Pucci shift, pom-pom topped Louboutins and Cathy Waterman jewelry.
-
August 9, 2010
3. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell turned up the heat at the Teen Choice Awards in a nude embroidered dress and sheer crimson top from Stella McCartney worn with Brian Atwood sandals.
-
August 9, 2010
4. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene added Stephen Russell jewelry and Ferragamo satin platforms to her Valentino minidress for the Teen Choice Awards.
-
August 9, 2010
5. Megan Fox
WHAT SHE WORE
Fox chose an edgy mix for the Teen Choice Awards, an ikat top and an Isabel Marant foil skirt accessorized with Louboutin platforms and an Ofira elephant ring.
August 9, 20101 of 5
Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
The Glee star hit the Teen Choice Awards in a Naeem Khan sheath, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Irene Neuwirth rings and Christian Dior wedges.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lea Michele showed off her wild side (and her great legs!) in a slinky see-through dress embroidered in palm fronds. Leg-lengthening nude snakeskin sandals added to the exotic effect.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM