

WHAT SHE WORE

The Glee star hit the Teen Choice Awards in a Naeem Khan sheath, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Irene Neuwirth rings and Christian Dior wedges.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Lea Michele showed off her wild side (and her great legs!) in a slinky see-through dress embroidered in palm fronds. Leg-lengthening nude snakeskin sandals added to the exotic effect.