Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 8, 2010
1. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
The Other Guys actress dropped by Good Day L.A. in a white Lela Rose sheath and blush Brian Atwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT
She's done it again! Eva Mendes continued her winning wardrobe streak in a ladylike Mad Men-style fitted dress.
-
August 8, 2010
2. January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
Jones left LAX in a cowl-neck tee and skinny jeans dressed up with spectator pumps.
-
August 8, 2010
3. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
Witherspoon ran errands with her daughter in a navy sweatshirt layered over a waffle tank and classic chinos.
-
August 8, 2010
4. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
For an L.A. stroll, Bilson topped her Anlo boyfriend jeans with a gray tank and ruffled cardigan and added camel ballet flats and a crochet Chanel bag.
-
August 8, 2010
5. Christy Turlington
WHAT SHE WORE
Turlington shopped at InStyle's Super Saturday in an ikat shift and lacy cutout sandals.
August 8, 20101 of 5
Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
The Other Guys actress dropped by Good Day L.A. in a white Lela Rose sheath and blush Brian Atwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT
She's done it again! Eva Mendes continued her winning wardrobe streak in a ladylike Mad Men-style fitted dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM