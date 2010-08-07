Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 7, 2010
1. Julia Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
The Eat, Pray, Love star dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman in J Brand jeans, a loose leaf-patterned shirt and a Simone Camille bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Julia Roberts looked simply chic in a leg-lengthening pair of indigo boot-cuts and a gorgeously appliqued top. She gave a nod to her latest flick's global style with a colorful embroidered tote.
August 7, 2010
2. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba hit the L.A. sidewalks in loose chinos and a striped tee, accessorized with beaded sandals and a Loewe bag.
August 7, 2010
3. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Mendes exited LAX in a pretty floral Madewell dress, tan platforms and a pleated leather Christian Dior bag.
August 7, 2010
4. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger dined out in Los Angeles rocking pleated denim pants, a strapless top and patent flats.
August 7, 2010
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
Paltrow strolled through Manhattan in a classic blazer over a gray tee and army-green pants; she accessorized with layered necklaces and gladiator flats.
