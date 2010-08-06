Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 6, 2010
1. Iman
WHAT SHE WORE
The supermodel rang the NYSE closing bell in honor of Essence's 40th anniversary rocking a red Victoria Beckham dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Now this is aging gracefully! Iman (who recently turned 55!) looked incredible in a skintight sheath that played up her lean body's every curve.
-
August 6, 2010
2. Selma Blair
WHAT SHE WORE
Blair hit the premiere of Middle Men in an all-black outfit including a sheer strapless Stella McCartney minidress, statement cuff and peep-toe pumps.
-
August 6, 2010
3. Melissa George
WHAT SHE WORE
George added classic pearls to her ocean-blue Calvin Klein Collection dress for the Bridgehampton ACRIA benefit sponsored by the design house.
-
August 6, 2010
4. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
Pinkett Smith showed off her amazing legs in a Rafael Cennamo design and YSL pumps at the Tokyo premiere of The Karate Kid.
-
August 6, 2010
5. Kim Raver
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Disney ABC Television Group summer panel in Beverly Hills, Raver chose a sexy slit sheath and black patent sandals.
