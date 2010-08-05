Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 5, 2010
1. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress strolled to the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in an Oscar de la Renta floral dress accessorized with an oversize tote and Brian Atwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT
If only we could all look this good on the way to work! Eva Mendes hit her stride in yet another waist-flaunting '60s-style design.
August 5, 2010
2. Keri Hilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Hilson hit the L.A. premiere of Takers in a blazer belted over studded shorts, accessorized with nude pumps, Daniel Swarovski earrings and a Bavna ring.
August 5, 2010
3. Kristin Cavallari
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Kiehl's Canoga Park grand opening, Cavallari added leopard peep-toes to her little white dress.
August 5, 2010
4. Katrina Bowden
WHAT SHE WORE
Bowden attended the Intermix Summer Rooftop show in a bustier romper, navy sandals and a cobalt statement necklace.
August 5, 2010
5. Hilary Rhoda
WHAT SHE WORE
Rhoda accented her animal-print shirtdress with neon brights for the Intermix Summer Rooftop concert in N.Y.C.
