Look of the Day
August 4, 2010
1. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress chose a dove gray Oscar de la Renta design, Sergio Rossi heels and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry for the N.Y.C. premiere of The Other Guys.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Eva Mendes channeled a '60s siren in a curve-hugging sheath with a detachable overskirt. She added extra va-va-va-voom with towering satin platforms.
August 4, 2010
2. Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
Newton layered a cropped jacket over a Marni tee and a tiered Isabel Marant mini for a performance of Into the Woods in London.
August 4, 2010
3. Katrina Bowden
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Manhattan Center launch of the new Casio watches, Bowden contrasted her leather mini and cutout booties with a ruffled fuchsia top.
August 4, 2010
4. Piper Perabo
WHAT SHE WORE
Perabo was a classic bombshell for the NBC Summer Press Tour Party in a navy illusion sheath, nude pumps and matte red lipstick.
August 4, 2010
5. Emily Deschanel
WHAT SHE WORE
Deschanel hit the Fox All-Star Party in a deco-print BCBG Max Azria wrap dress and House of Lavande drop earrings.
