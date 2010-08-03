Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 3, 2010
1. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
The Glee star rocked the Fox All Star Party in a floor-length Giambattista Valli dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Tie-dye goes black tie! Lea Michele was all glam in a waist-flaunting patterned gown without a hint of hippie.
-
August 3, 2010
2. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. The Other Guys premiere after-party, Mendes chose a colorful '50s-inspired print dress and blush suede Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
August 3, 2010
3. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
Pinkett Smith hit the Hollywood studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live in a single-shoulder draped dress and cutout booties.
-
August 3, 2010
4. Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Fox All Star Party in Santa Monica, Mays dressed up a ruffled plaid Porcelain button-down and a stretchy BCBG mini with a vintage belt, a Jimmy Choo clutch and wedges and bracelets from Carla Amorim and Ippolita.
-
August 3, 2010
5. AnnaLynne McCord
WHAT SHE WORE
McCord accented her Rock & Republic bandage dress with mesh Louboutins and a silver clutch.
August 3, 20101 of 5
Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
The Glee star rocked the Fox All Star Party in a floor-length Giambattista Valli dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Tie-dye goes black tie! Lea Michele was all glam in a waist-flaunting patterned gown without a hint of hippie.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM