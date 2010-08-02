Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2010
1. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hosted Super Saturday 13 in a dress from PureDKNY, Marie Todd leaf earrings and a Sandy Leong cuff and ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Vampire pallor no more! The Twilight Saga's Ashley Greene absolutely glowed in a casually chic white frock nipped at the waist with a camel-colored skinny belt.
-
August 2, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel promoted The A-Team in Berlin wearing a 3.1 Phillip Lim pantsuit and Vince striped top paired with perforated, cap-toe Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Jamie Wolf earrings and a C.Greene diamond ring.
-
August 2, 2010
3. Kelly Ripa
WHAT SHE WORE Along with Ashley Greene and InStyle, Kelly Ripa hosted Super Saturday 13 in the Hamptons wearing a vintage-inspired lace dress with a long chain necklace and nude espadrilles.
-
August 2, 2010
4. Kim Kardashian
WHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian shopped for a good cause at Super Saturday 13 in the Hamptons in a cowl-neck white blouse and bold coral skirt accessorized with a waist-highlighting nude belt. Peep toe pumps completed the look.
-
August 2, 2010
5. Kate Walsh
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Walsh promoted the premiere of Private Practice in a sleek toffee brown minidress paired with a crisp white blazer, nude stilettos and Anita Ko jewelry.
August 2, 20101 of 5
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hosted Super Saturday 13 in a dress from PureDKNY, Marie Todd leaf earrings and a Sandy Leong cuff and ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Vampire pallor no more! The Twilight Saga's Ashley Greene absolutely glowed in a casually chic white frock nipped at the waist with a camel-colored skinny belt.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM