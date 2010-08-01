Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 1, 2010
1. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
The model mogul launched the 8th season of Project Runway in a Givenchy ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Heidi Klum looked long and lean in an edgy, fashion-forward jumpsuit and cropped jacket. She added a characteristically playful pop of color with persimmon pumps.
August 1, 2010
2. Jessica Stroup
WHAT SHE WORE
For the CBS/CW/Showtime Summer Press Tour Party in Beverly Hills, Stroup accessorized her brocade shift with suede pumps, a Chanel bag and chunky gold bracelets.
August 1, 2010
3. Gwen Stefani
WHAT SHE WORE
Stefani took an L.A. stroll in an asymmetrical tank, cropped boyfriend jeans, L.A.M.B. sandals, green aviators and stacks of bracelets.
August 1, 2010
4. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel made her way to a London interview in a satin Erdem shirtdress, suede pumps, an oversize gray tote and Jamie Wolf earrings and a Melinda Maria ring.
August 1, 2010
5. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
Witherspoon hit the Beverly Hills sidewalks in a Gap jacket layered over a Love Sam top and skinny jeans.
