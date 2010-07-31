Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 31, 2010
1. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
The Ramona and Beezus star visited Good Day New York in a Hugo Boss jacket over a Rag & Bone top, Charlotte Ronson shorts and Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Pretty in pastels! Selena Gomez's fun mix of silky separates was an appropriately youthful take on a shorts suit.
July 31, 2010
2. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Cartier International Polo Day in Egham, England, Deeley accented a sweeping vintage print dress with stacks of gold bangles and a Balenciaga bag.
July 31, 2010
3. Leslie Mann
WHAT SHE WORE
Mann dressed for this year's Cartier International Polo Day in a floral Louis Vuitton shirtdress and black peep-toes.
July 31, 2010
4. Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
Jolie attended a Moscow event for Salt in a sleek Dolce & Gabbana outfit and metal-heeled Ferragamo pumps.
July 31, 2010
5. Amber Heard
WHAT SHE WORE
Heard hit the San Diego Comic-Con in a floral minidress, blush satin clutch and Casadei platforms.
