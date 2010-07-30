Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 30, 2010
1. Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress promoted her her upcoming comedy The Switch on Jay Leno in a simple little black dress with abbreviated dolman sleeves.
WHY WE LOVE IT
The easygoing-but-still-sexy shape was perfect for the laid-back star: A high hemline and peep-toe heels showcased her tanned, toned legs, while layered necklaces and bracelets brought shine to the relatively informal style.
July 30, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
At a German preview of her movie The A-Team, Biel wore a strapless, powder blue Atelier Versace cocktail dress with silver satin platforms from Sergio Rossi.
July 30, 2010
3. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
To promote her new movie The Other Guys on Jay Leno, sexy Eva Mendes looked downright sweet in a yellow ruffled Oscar de la Renta dress paired with black platform slingbacks and Joan Hornig Philanthropy earrings.
July 30, 2010
4. Ali Larter
WHAT SHE WORE
The pregnant Heroes actress looked chic in a simple, long-sleeve black dress and nude peep-toe heels at the Communities in Schools Shopping Event at ARCADE boutique in Hollywood.
July 30, 2010
5. Ashley Tisdale
WHAT SHE WORE
High School Musical star Tisdale paired a pale, shimmering Bodyamr dress with a Kotur snakeskin clutch, sparkle-studded Louboutin platforms, Melinda Maria bangles, Kara Ackerman Designs hoop earrings and a snake ring by C. Greene at the CBS Summer TCA party in Beverly Hills, California.
