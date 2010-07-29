

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress took in the Cinema Society and 2(x)ist screening of Twelve in a Chanel dress, Louboutin pumps, a bangle and earrings from Ofira and a Lorraine Schwartz "To Be Happy" bracelet.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Legs for days? Try legs for weeks! Blake Lively showcased her stems in a mod-inspired boucle and lace minidress. She complemented the richly textured design with cork pumps.