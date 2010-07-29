Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 29, 2010
1. Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress took in the Cinema Society and 2(x)ist screening of Twelve in a Chanel dress, Louboutin pumps, a bangle and earrings from Ofira and a Lorraine Schwartz "To Be Happy" bracelet.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Legs for days? Try legs for weeks! Blake Lively showcased her stems in a mod-inspired boucle and lace minidress. She complemented the richly textured design with cork pumps.
-
July 29, 2010
2. Nicole Kidman
WHAT SHE WORE
Kidman attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Installation Luncheon in a moss green Prada Print Collection dress and Louboutin kitten heels.
-
July 29, 2010
3. America Ferrera
WHAT SHE WORE
Ferrera feted the New York International Latino Film Festival premiere of The Dry Land in a wasp-waist violet Brian Reyes sheath and patent Louboutins.
-
July 29, 2010
4. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel took a London stroll in a ruffled blouse, a mint green peplum mini and Roger Vivier flats.
-
July 29, 2010
5. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Longoria Parker added nude platform sandals to a formfitting navy sheath for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Installation Luncheon in Beverly Hills.
July 29, 20101 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress took in the Cinema Society and 2(x)ist screening of Twelve in a Chanel dress, Louboutin pumps, a bangle and earrings from Ofira and a Lorraine Schwartz "To Be Happy" bracelet.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Legs for days? Try legs for weeks! Blake Lively showcased her stems in a mod-inspired boucle and lace minidress. She complemented the richly textured design with cork pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM