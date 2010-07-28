Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 28, 2010
1. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
For the London premiere of The A-Team, the actress accessorized a Giambattista Valli design with Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Biel is one beautiful show-off! She revealed her shapely silhouette in a stunning crimson gown in sheer chiffon. Classic accessories, along with the dress's demure cut kept the look as sophisticated as the star.
July 28, 2010
2. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Glee Academy event in Hollywood, Michele rocked a draped chiffon Reem Acra dress.
July 28, 2010
3. Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
Mays attended the Glee Academy event in a sequin-embellished Elie Saab sheath, heels from Jimmy Choo, Carla Amorim earrings and Jamie Wolf bangles.
July 28, 2010
4. Amanda Crew
WHAT SHE WORE
The up-and-coming Crew hit the Hollywood premiere of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World in a sparkling sequined Reem Acra shift, satin Ferragamo peep-toes and a teal clutch.
July 28, 2010
5. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick chose an eye-popping color combo for the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World red carpet: a cobalt Marchesa cocktail dress and yellow Jimmy Choo fringed sandals. She accessorized with Kwiat diamonds.
