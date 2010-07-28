

WHAT SHE WORE

For the London premiere of The A-Team, the actress accessorized a Giambattista Valli design with Neil Lane diamonds.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jessica Biel is one beautiful show-off! She revealed her shapely silhouette in a stunning crimson gown in sheer chiffon. Classic accessories, along with the dress's demure cut kept the look as sophisticated as the star.