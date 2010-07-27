Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 27, 2010
1. Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tokyo Salt premiere, the actress chose a knockout vintage Versace dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT
She's done it again! Angelina Jolie rocked her signature edgy elegance in a high-neck design that opened in back to reveal her tiger tattoo. The gown was not only cut to reveal her famous ink, but also a single perfect leg.
-
July 27, 2010
2. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Mendes was all-woman at a Comic-Con party for The Other Guys in a blush Dior minidress with matching Brian Atwood peep-toes and a satin clutch.
-
July 27, 2010
3. Ivanka Trump
WHAT SHE WORE
Trump attended the 2010 Women's Jewelry Association Awards for Excellence in a draped slate-blue minidress with a jeweled brooch, chandelier earrings and silver pumps.
-
July 27, 2010
4. Amber Heard
WHAT SHE WORE
Heard hit a Comic-Con event for Drive Angry 3D in a melon-hued Zac Posen sheath, Melinda Maria rings and patent Casadei pumps.
-
July 27, 2010
5. Liv Tyler
WHAT SHE WORE
Tyler promoted Super at the San Diego Comic-Con in a vibrant Mulberry print dress and buckled sandals.
July 27, 20101 of 5
Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tokyo Salt premiere, the actress chose a knockout vintage Versace dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT
She's done it again! Angelina Jolie rocked her signature edgy elegance in a high-neck design that opened in back to reveal her tiger tattoo. The gown was not only cut to reveal her famous ink, but also a single perfect leg.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM