Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2010
1. Gwen Stefani
WHAT SHE WORE
The rock star lunched out in L.A. sporting a trapeze top and paper-bag trousers with heels and an oversize satchel.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Gwen Stefani makes even the simplest of looks uber-cool. The fashion icon added pop to a gray tank and navy pants with a cobalt bra and colorful sandals.
-
July 24, 2010
2. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Who needs cleats? Longoria Parker joined the Playing for Hope All-Star Celebrity Soccer Challenge in skinny white jeans, a bird-embellished off-the-shoulder top and platform sandals.
-
July 24, 2010
3. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
Gomez attended the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami rocking a single-shoulder fuchsia Anlo dress and Louboutin peep-toes.
-
July 24, 2010
4. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth took an L.A. stroll in MiH boyfriend jeans, a Topshop tank, Joie sandals and an Alexander Wang bag.
-
July 24, 2010
5. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson hit the L.A. sidewalks in a thigh-high LBD, a Chanel bag and nude ankle-wrap sandals.
