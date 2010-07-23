

WHAT SHE WORE

The Salt star hit the San Diego Comic-Con in a Versace leather jacket and pencil skirt, Ferragamo pumps and emerald earrings.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Would anyone be surprised if Angelina Jolie could leap tall buildings in a single bound? The actress gave a nod to her audience of comic book fans with a painted-on corset-style leather jacket suitable for a superhero.