Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 23, 2010
1. Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
The Salt star hit the San Diego Comic-Con in a Versace leather jacket and pencil skirt, Ferragamo pumps and emerald earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Would anyone be surprised if Angelina Jolie could leap tall buildings in a single bound? The actress gave a nod to her audience of comic book fans with a painted-on corset-style leather jacket suitable for a superhero.
-
July 23, 2010
2. Kristin Davis
WHAT SHE WORE
Davis added Neil Lane diamond and onyx pieces to a classic LBD for the Hollywood launch of the jeweler's bridal collection.
-
July 23, 2010
3. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
Diaz smiled big at the London premiere of Knight and Day in a Stella McCartney sweaterdress, satin Casadei peep-toes, Jennifer Meyer bracelets, Anita Ko earrings and a Herndon Heald ring.
-
July 23, 2010
4. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The Gustavo Cadile-clad Longoria Parker celebrated the new Neil Lane bridal jewelry collection in some of the brand's incredible ice.
-
July 23, 2010
5. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
Outside the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman, Gomez looked stylish beyond her 18 years in a textured pencil skirt, a striped bustier and Louboutin pumps.
July 23, 20101 of 5
Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
The Salt star hit the San Diego Comic-Con in a Versace leather jacket and pencil skirt, Ferragamo pumps and emerald earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Would anyone be surprised if Angelina Jolie could leap tall buildings in a single bound? The actress gave a nod to her audience of comic book fans with a painted-on corset-style leather jacket suitable for a superhero.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM