Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 22, 2010
1. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress rocked the Munich premiere of Knight and Day in a Bottega Veneta minidress, Pierre Hardy peep-toes and a Joan Hornig ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT
The more Cameron, the better! Diaz made her long legs look never-ending in a mini-sheath and nude pumps.
-
July 22, 2010
2. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
Pinkett Smith joined her family for the Madrid premiere of The Karate Kid in a fuchsia T-shirt dress and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
July 22, 2010
3. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
Gomez celebrated her birthday on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a formfitting lilac bustier dress from Christian Cota and silver Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
July 22, 2010
4. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth sported bold red Vanessa Bruno at a Chateau Marmont dinner in honor of the designer; she accessorized with Jonathan Kelsey heels.
-
July 22, 2010
5. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Los Angeles premiere of The Dry Land, Belle added pink and gray mary janes to a blush minidress.
