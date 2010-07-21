Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 21, 2010
1. Jennifer Aniston
WHAT SHE WORE
Jennifer Aniston launched her self-named fragrance at London's Harrods department store in a Valentino minidress and towering heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT
How amazing is Jen's body? The superstar highlighted her enviable form in a leather ultra-mini and barely-there nude sandals.
July 21, 2010
2. Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE
Banks chose a vivid black and white patterned dress for the grand opening of Target's East Harlem store.
July 21, 2010
3. Amanda Crew
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. premiere of Charlie St. Cloud, Crew paired a sheer tuxedo-inspired shirt with a sequined mini and VBH clutch.
July 21, 2010
4. Molly Sims
WHAT SHE WORE
Sims hit Mulberry's L.A. party in a print minidress from the brand along with silver pumps and jewelry from her own Grayce by Molly Sims line.
July 21, 2010
5. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudgens attended the Los Angeles opening of Charlie St. Cloud in a satin Reem Acra design complemented with a metal Ferragamo minaudiere and Jimmy Choo sandals.
