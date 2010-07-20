Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 20, 2010
1. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the L.A. Salt premiere in an embellished Gucci minidress, horse-bit sandals and Neil Lane jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Naomi Watts played up her cool blond beauty with plenty of silver sparkle. She complemented the textured sequins in her one-of-a-kind dress with a chunky black and white diamond cuff.
July 20, 2010
2. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell smiled backstage at the VH1 Do Something! Awards in a Chantilly lace Georges Chakra Couture dress.
July 20, 2010
3. Megan Fox
WHAT SHE WORE
The newlywed showed off her shape at the VH1 Do Something! Awards in a rose Azzedine Alaia dress, suede Brian Atwood pumps and Neil Lane jewelry.
July 20, 2010
4. Amber Heard
WHAT SHE WORE
Heard walked the red carpet at the L.A. Salt premiere in a formfitting lace dress from Marchesa, matching heels and Dana Rebecca Designs earrings.
July 20, 2010
5. Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Los Angeles premiere of Salt, Jolie accented her beaded Emporio Armani LBD with buff Ferragamo peep-toes.
