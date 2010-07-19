

WHAT SHE WORE

For the Neutrogena Wave for Change kickoff, the actress accented her M Missoni metallic dress with Alisa Michelle and Tiger Lily jewelry and pale pink sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Vanessa Hudgens glowed in a shimmering knit dress that set off her flawless complexion. She added to the overall luminosity with piles of boho-chic gold jewelry.