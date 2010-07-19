Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 19, 2010
1. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Neutrogena Wave for Change kickoff, the actress accented her M Missoni metallic dress with Alisa Michelle and Tiger Lily jewelry and pale pink sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Vanessa Hudgens glowed in a shimmering knit dress that set off her flawless complexion. She added to the overall luminosity with piles of boho-chic gold jewelry.
July 19, 2010
2. Katharine McPhee
WHAT SHE WORE
McPhee lunched in Hollywood sporting a corset-style Pencey design and Casadei peep-toes.
July 19, 2010
3. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Playing for Hope Gala in Beverly Hills, Longoria Parker added geranium pink Sergio Rossi peep-toes to a ruffled little black dress from Robert Rodriguez.
July 19, 2010
4. Hayden Panettiere
WHAT SHE WORE
Panettiere paired a turquoise sheath with blush YSL sandals and a Cheryl Greenspoon Jewelry ring for Neutrogena's Wave for Change event in Malibu.
July 19, 2010
5. Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
Mays rocked a draped Burberry Prorsum minidress for the Burberry Beauty garden tea in Beverly Hills.
