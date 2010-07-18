Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 18, 2010
1. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the L.A. sidewalks in gray shorts and a patterned button-down.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Who wears short shorts? Emmy Rossum rocked a pleated pair with ultra-sexy nude sandals. Luxe accessories, including a Gemma Redux chain necklace and a bold cobalt tote, added to the outfit's easy glam.
-
July 18, 2010
2. Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE
Szohr took a Manhattan stroll in a pair of tanks layered over skinny white jeans and accessorized with a Coach bag and pair of moccasins.
-
July 18, 2010
3. Kylie Minogue
WHAT SHE WORE
Minogue was out and about in London rocking edgy YSL shorts, a sheer print top and metallic accessories.
-
July 18, 2010
4. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
For an N.Y.C. shopping trip, Klum accented her gray tee and seersucker trousers with a sheer scarf, a skull-print Thomas Wylde bag and studded Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
July 18, 2010
5. AnnaLynne McCord
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. premiere of Inception, McCord added mesh Louboutin heels to a dove gray draped Alice + Olivia dress.
