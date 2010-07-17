Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 17, 2010
1. January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
The Mad Men beauty rocked a little white dress from Versace and Brian Atwood pumps backstage at the ESPY Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT
No housewife here! January Jones showed off her ultra-modern style in a sculptural design with a clever side cutout. The fair-skinned blonde added a pop of color with bright tangerine lipstick.
-
July 17, 2010
2. LeAnn Rimes
WHAT SHE WORE
Rimes added edgy black mesh sandals to a ruffled jade dress for a concert at the Grammy Foundation House.
-
July 17, 2010
3. Odette Yustman
WHAT SHE WORE
Yustman layered a caramel jacket over a white tank and jeans for the Fat Tuesday pre-ESPYs party in Hollywood.
-
July 17, 2010
4. Ellen Page
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. premiere of Inception, Page added peep-toe sandals to a cutout sheath from Yigal Azrouel.
-
July 17, 2010
5. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth shopped in L.A. sporting a pale yellow dress with Chloe sunglasses and Isabel Marant booties.
July 17, 20101 of 5
January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
The Mad Men beauty rocked a little white dress from Versace and Brian Atwood pumps backstage at the ESPY Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT
No housewife here! January Jones showed off her ultra-modern style in a sculptural design with a clever side cutout. The fair-skinned blonde added a pop of color with bright tangerine lipstick.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM