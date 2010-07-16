Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 16, 2010
1. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended a Los Angeles benefit in a classic white blouse and knee-length silk tulip skirt from 3.1 Phillip Lim.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Hear her roar! Eva Mendes knows how to make an animal print sexy yet demure, opting for a classic silhouette and ladylike extras like a vintage Chanel quilted purse from What Goes Around Comes Around and slingback heels.
July 16, 2010
2. Heather Graham
WHAT SHE WORE
At the Ischia Global Film and Music Festival in Italy, Heather Graham (who just turned 40!) rocked a fuchsia minidress with sexy side cut-outs.
July 16, 2010
3. Hilary Duff
WHAT SHE WORE
After shopping at Gucci’s Beverly Hills store for several hours, Duff emerged in a casual black halter dress and serious Lanvin ankle-strap platform heels.
July 16, 2010
4. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
The fair-haired actress attended a Burberry Beauty tea party in a dove gray lace dress, from Burberry Prorsum, of course.
July 16, 2010
5. Jada Pinkett-Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
The HawthoRNe star dazzled at the U.K. premiere of The Karate Kid in a one-shoulder sheath covered in creamy, sparkling paillettes. She paired the Stella McCartney number with sky-high platforms, Tito Pedrini jewels and a brand-new set of bangs.
