

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress attended a Los Angeles benefit in a classic white blouse and knee-length silk tulip skirt from 3.1 Phillip Lim.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Hear her roar! Eva Mendes knows how to make an animal print sexy yet demure, opting for a classic silhouette and ladylike extras like a vintage Chanel quilted purse from What Goes Around Comes Around and slingback heels.