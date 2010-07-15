Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 15, 2010
1. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The Eclipse actress chose a lipstick red Versace design, a Raven Kauffman Couture minaudiere, Brian Atwood pumps and a PADMA by Padma Lakshmi cuff for her appearance at the ESPY Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Ashley Greene rocked bare shoulders and a lot of leg in her sizzling minidress. A high neckline and clean silhouette made the piece as fashion forward as it was super hot.
-
July 15, 2010
2. Emmanuelle Chriqui
WHAT SHE WORE
Chriqui attended the ESPYs in a BCBG Max Azria illusion minidress accessorized with silver Brian Atwood heels, a Jimmy Choo clutch and doorknocker diamond earrings.
-
July 15, 2010
3. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Los Angeles Nomadic Division benefit, Longoria Parker accented a cobalt sheath with nude Louboutins and a matching clutch.
-
July 15, 2010
4. Marisa Miller
WHAT SHE WORE
Miller hit the ESPY Awards in a draped Alexander Wang dress accessorized with YSL platforms and Neil Lane diamonds.
-
July 15, 2010
5. Brooklyn Decker
WHAT SHE WORE
For the ESPY Awards, Decker added bow-topped peep-toes and a gold clutch to her slinky Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress.
July 15, 20101 of 5
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The Eclipse actress chose a lipstick red Versace design, a Raven Kauffman Couture minaudiere, Brian Atwood pumps and a PADMA by Padma Lakshmi cuff for her appearance at the ESPY Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Ashley Greene rocked bare shoulders and a lot of leg in her sizzling minidress. A high neckline and clean silhouette made the piece as fashion forward as it was super hot.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM