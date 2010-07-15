

WHAT SHE WORE

The Eclipse actress chose a lipstick red Versace design, a Raven Kauffman Couture minaudiere, Brian Atwood pumps and a PADMA by Padma Lakshmi cuff for her appearance at the ESPY Awards.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Ashley Greene rocked bare shoulders and a lot of leg in her sizzling minidress. A high neckline and clean silhouette made the piece as fashion forward as it was super hot.